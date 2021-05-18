Kerala reports 97 COVID-19 deaths, 31,337 new cases of infection

Thiruvananthapuram, May 18, 2021

Kerala today reported 97 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 21,337 fresh cases of infection as a statewide lockdown appeared to have helped bring down the test positivity rate to 23.29 per cent from nearly 30 per cent last week.

The state government has imposed a "triple lockdown" in four of the worst-hit districts in an effort to break the transmission of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state had reported 89 deaths and 29,704 new cases yesterday. With the latest numbers, the death toll in the state so far went up to 6,612 while the total number of positive cases of the virus till now has gone up to 2,200,706.

Official data put out by the Department of Health said that 45,925 patients had recovered today, taking the total number of recovered cases to 1,846,105.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 347,626 as of this evening. A total of 46,084 were in quarantine or isolation in homes, institutions and hospitals.

