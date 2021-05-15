Kerala reports 96 COVID-19 deaths, 32,680 new cases of infection

Thiruvananthapuram, May 15, 2021

Kerala today reported 96 COVID-19 deaths and 32,680 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as compared to 93 deaths and 34,694 cases reported yesterday.

According to figures put out by the Department of Health, the death toll so far has risen to 6,339, while the total number of positive cases, since the first COVID cases were reported in Kerala and in India in late January 2020, has gone up to 2,118,263.

The number of active cases stood at 445,334 as of this evening.

As many as 29,442 people recovered from the disease today, taking the total so far to 1,666,232. A total of 1,031,271 people were in home or institutional quarantine or in hospital isolation, the figures showed.

As many as 122,628 samples were tested in the state in the past 24 hours and the test positivity rate in the state remains in the range of 26 per cent.

IANS adds:

"From Sunday midnight, four districts which have high number of cases -- Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram -- will come under triple lockdown and there will be no leniency shown to those flouting the rules," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told journalists, adding that 10,000 additional police personnel will be put on duty for this.

Vijayan also said that a few cases of black fungus (a rare type of infection in Covid patients) have been reported in the state and the medical professionals are looking into it.

The day also saw around 10,000 cases being registered against people for breaking Covid protocols, besides the collection of fines to the tune of Rs 26 lakh.

The Chief Minister cautioned that with the state receiving heavy rains on account of the predicted cyclonic storm Tauktae, more rains can be expected in the coming day also.

"At present, 68 relief camps are housing 1,934 people. If the authorities decide to move more people from the affected areas, all should cooperate. No one needs to worry, as all Covid protocols will be strictly adhered to in these camps," said Vijayan.

IANS