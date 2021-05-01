Kerala reports 35,636 new Covid cases, 48 deaths in last 24 hours

Thiruvananthapuram, May 1, 2021

Kerala today reported 35,636 new Covid cases and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in many parts of the state continued to be a cause of concern.

With this, the number of positive cases of Covid-19 in the state so far rose to 1,606,819 while the death toll has gone up to 5,356.

Data put out by the State Health & Family Welfare Department showed that 15,493 more patients had recovered from the disease, taking the total so far to 1,277,294.

The number of active cases in the stae has gone up to 323,828. There are a total of 687,843 persons in quarantine, including 662,517 in home or institution quarantine and 25,326 in hospital isolation.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told journalists here that the there had been a slight reduction in the caseload, the numbers are high and putting a load on the district healthcare systems.

"Ernakulum district alone has over 50,000 active cases and hence it's becoming tough on the health workers. We all should understand that these health professionals are doing a yeoman service and a small aberration should not be blown out of proportion. We all have to be considerate to such people who are working extremely hard," he said.

"From Friday, the rate of RT-PCR test has been reduced from Rs 1,700 to Rs 500 and we have had reports of some private laboratories sounding hesitant on this. We are prepared to discuss with the laboratories, but they cannot violate the law and if they do, action will be taken against them," said Vijayan.

The Chief Minister said steps are being taken to ensure that 50 per cent of the beds in the private hospitals are kept aside for treating Covid patients.

"We have also instructed all the hospitals to ensure that their fire and safety equipment are in perfect condition and also to double check the systems," added Vijayan.

He also said that the results of the Assembly elections will be declared on Sunday and, as directed by the authorities, under no circumstances should there be any assembly of people to celebrate electoral victory.

"Taking into consideration the grave situation prevailing in our state, at no cost should there be any sort of celebrations or assembly of people. The winning candidates also have the habit of taking to the streets to celebrate, but no such activity would be allowed this time. It can all be done later when things become normal. So for the time being, let the celebrations take place on the social media," said Vijayan.

The Chief Minister said that on Saturday, the police collected Rs 65.48 lakh by way of fines after over 38,000 people were penalised for not wearing masks or for flouting social distancing norms.

Vijayan also said that there seems to be some delay in the distribution of vaccines and, as a result, the vaccination drive for the 18+ population will take a few more days to get going.

(With inputs from IANS)

