Kerala reports 23,676 new COVID-19 cases, 148 deaths in last 24 hours

Thiruvananthapuram, August 3, 2021

Kerala reported as many as 23,676 new cases of COVID-19 and 148 deaths in the last 24 hours as the state continued to account for about half of the fresh cases of infection in the country.

With these, the total number of cases in the state so far has risen to 3,449,149 while the death toll has gone up to 17,103.

A bulletin from the State Health Department said 15,626 patients recovered from the coronavirus disease, taking the total number of recovered cases so far to 3,258,310.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 173,221 as of this evening.

A total of 466,154 people were in quarantine or isolation in their homes or in institutions or hospitals.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state had risen to 11.87 per cent, from 10.93 per cent on Monday.

Meanwhile, the state government is expected to announce modified lockdown norms tomorrow.

With Onam, the traditional harvest festival, round the corner, traders have been threatening that they will be open their shops from August 9. However, according to sources, the ongoing Saturday and Sunday lockdown might be lifted.

IANS