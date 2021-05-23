Kerala registers new high of 188 COVID-19 deaths, 25,820 fresh cases of infection

Thiruvananthapuram, May 23, 2021

Kerala today registered a new high of 188 deaths due to COVID-19 and 25,820 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

The state had logged 176 deaths and 28,514 cases yesterday.

With these, the death toll so far in the state has risen to 7,358 and the cumulative number of positive cases of the coronavirus has shot up to 2,347,966.

A bulletin issued by the State Health Department said the number of active cases of COVID-19 inn the state had come down to 277,598 from 289,283 yesterday while a total of 956,835 people were in quarantine or isolation at homes, institutions or in hospitals.

