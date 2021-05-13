Kerala registers 97 COVID-19 deaths, 39,955 fresh cases of infection

Thiruvananthapuram, May 13, 2021

Kerala today registered a new high of 97 deaths due to COVID-19 and as many as 39,955 fresh cases of infection during the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths is marginally more than the previous high of 95 logged yesterday while the number of new cases is lower than the record high of 43,529 posted yesterday.

According to figures put out by the Department of Health, the death toll so far has risen to 6,150, while the total number of positive cases, since the first COVID cases were reported in Kerala and in India in late January 2020, has gone past the two-million mark to 2,050,889.

The number of active cases stood at 438,913 as of this evening.

As many as 33,733 people recovered from the disease today, taking the total so far to 1,605,471. A total of 1,002,443 were in home or institutional quarantine or in hospital isolation, the figures showed.

IANS adds:

Ernakulam, the business capital of the state, continues to lead with 68,727 cases -- the highest number of active cases, followed by Thrissur with 55,727, and Malappuram with 50,741 cases.

Following requests made to the Centre, the daily supply of oxygen to Kerala was increased from 150 MT to 358 MT.

The famed Sabarimala temple, which opens for the monthly prayers on May 15, said that, due to the lockdown and the Covid spread, devotees will not be allowed entry but all the rituals will be conducted. The temple will close on May 22.

Meanwhile, with heavy rains predicted in the coming two days, the Health Department is making final checks to the infrastructure, especially engaging new generators at all the health centres, as along with rains, heavy winds are also expected, which could result in power outages.

