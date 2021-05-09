Kerala records 68 COVID-19 deaths, 35,801 new cases in last 24 hours

Thiruvananthapuram, May 9, 2021

Kerala today reported 68 deaths due to COVID-19 and 35,801 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

According to data put out by the Department of Health, the death toll so far has risen to 5,814 while the total number of positive cases, since the first COVID cases were reported in Kerala and in India in late January 2020.

The number of active cases stood at 423,514 as of this evening.

As many as 29,318 people recovered from the disease today, taking the total so far to 1,472,951. A total of 1,094,055 were in home or institution quarantine or in hospital isolation, the figures showed.

The test positivity rate was 28.88 per cent. Ten places in the state were declared as new hotspots and two removed from the list.

Meanwhile, 115 health workers tested Covid positive on Sunday, with the maximum (36) in Kannur.

IANS