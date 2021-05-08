Kerala records 41,971 new cases of COVID-19, 64 deaths as week-long lockdown begins

Thiruvananthapuram, May 8, 2021

Kerala today reported 41.971 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 64 deaths due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours as the State government imposed a week-long lockdown as part of the efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic.

With these, the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, since the first case was reported in January 2020, rose to 1,866,827 while the death toll has gone up to 5,746.

According to figures put out by the State Department of Health, there were a total of 417,101 active cases of the virus in the state as of this evening while a total of 1,081,007 people were in home or institutional quarantine or in hospital isolation.

As many as 27,456 people recovered from the disease today, taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 1,443,633. The test positivity rate in the state stood at 28.25%.

IANS adds:

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cautioned that, with the rising Covid cases, the ward level committees across the state have to pull out all the stops to contain transmission.

"It's the responsibility of the ward level committees to ensure that the needs of people are addressed, which includes wherever needed food should be given besides procuring of medicines and such things. A core team has to be formed at the village level comprising health, police and such people who should monitor things," said Vijayan, who held an online meeting with the elected representative in the local bodies.

"New facilities for taking care of Covid patients have to be set up and we need a good number of medical professionals, volunteers and cleaning staff," said Vijayan.

He said strict action would be taken against those who fleece people by jacking up the prices of oximeters and masks.

"All the hospitals in the state on regular basis inform the concerned call centre on the availability of beds, ventilators, oxygen and such things, so as to help those who transport patients to hospitals. People also should use the tele-medicine facility which is available," said Vijayan.

He said a help line with video call facilities have also been opened by state supported NISH for those who need moral support.

On account of the ongoing lockdown being announced, those who really need to make unavoidable trips have to log on to the website of the Kerala Police and apply for a pass.

Vijayan also pointed out the Centre has given sanction for import of materials by individuals and organisations without import duty which include medicines and other equipment to fight Covid.

The day also saw Kerala police collecting a fine of Rs 76.18 lakh from people who were not wearing masks or flouting social distancing norms.

The Chief Minister added that, following the Supreme Court's directive, around 600 remand prisoners in various jails across the state will get parole and this will be decided by a committee headed by a Kerala High Court Judge.

