Kerala records 156 COVID-19 deaths, 22,129 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

Thiruvananthapuram, July 27, 2021

Kerala today registered 156 more deaths due to COVID-19 and as many as 22,129 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

The state, which has been consistently posting high COVID-19 numbers for the past several weeks, had recorded 135 deaths and 11,586 new cases yesterday.

With today's numbers, the death toll in the state in the pandemic, that began in late January 2020, has risen to 16,326 while the total number of cases so far has gone up to 3,305,245.

As many as 13,415 people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of patients who have recovered to 3,143,043.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 145,371 today. A total of 436,387 people were in quarantine or isolaiton in homes, institutions and hospitals.

IANS adds:

Meanwhile, the day saw heated exchanges in the legislative assembly between the Congress-led Opposition and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the state government's handling of the pandemic

Veteran IUML legislator P. K. Kunhalikutty slammed Vijayan for what is happening on the Covid front in Kerala which has become the state with the maximum daily cases and also active cases when compared to the rest of the country, not to mention the highest Test Positivity Rate, which, on Tuesday, was 12.35 per cent, as compared to the national average of below 4 per cent.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan released the list of Covid deaths secured through the Right To Information from the state-run Information Kerala Mission which states that, from January 2020 till July 13, 2021, there were 23,486 Covid deaths in the state --showing 7,316 unaccounted Covid deaths as the daily Covid figures on Monday mentioned the toll to be 16,170.

Now all eyes are on Vijayan and what stand he will take with Onam -- the harvest festival of the state -- round the corner and as traders in the state and many others are slowly losing their patience over the prolonged lockdown norms in the state.

In the past one month, according to the opposition, 12 traders have committed suicides over the "faulty" lockdown norms, which have been too prolonged, leaving them in dire straits.

