Kerala police books Mammootty for Covid protocol violation

Thiruvananthapuram, August 8, 2021

Malayalam superstar Mammootty was booked by the Kerala police under the Epidemic Diseases Act for Covid-19 protocol violation at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

Actor-director Ramesh Pisharody, who was with Mammootty, was also charged by the state police.

The incident took place on Tuesday when Mammooty and Pisharody came to the hospital for the inauguration of robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery and the case was filed on Saturday.

Police said that around 300 people gathered near Mammootty at the hospital premises and that the function was conducted without maintaining Covid protocol. Elathur Police have collected videos and photographs of the event.

Top officials of the hospital including its Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer were also charged by the police. Hospital authorities however said that there was no deliberate violation of norms but the presence of celebrities had evoked some unexpected responses from fans.

IANS