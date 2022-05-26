Kerala: Man drives away KSRTC bus in Kochi, caught

Kochi, May 26, 2022

A man, posing as a driver, drove away a Kozhikode-bound Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus from Aluva near here on Thursday, only to be taken into custody later.

The incident occurred around 8.20 a.m, when a man donning a uniform got into a bus parked at the parking bay of the Aluva KSRTC bus stand and drove away.

Though it was brought to their notice, the police only got into action after complaints about a KSRTC bus hitting a few vehicles on the road surfaced.

Soon, the Ernakulam North Police officials took him into custody and reported the matter to the Aluva Police station officials, who came and took him away.

Meanwhile, the culprit is believed to be of an unsound mind.

A probe is underway.

IANS