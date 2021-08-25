Kerala logs news high of 31,445 COVID-19 cases, 215 deaths in last 24 hours

Thiruvananthapuram, August 25, 2021

Kerala today reported new highs of 31,445 new cases of COVID-19 and 215 deaths in the last 24 hours as the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic remained a cause of serious concern for both State and Central authorities.

The state, which has been registering consistently high numbers for the past many weeks, had logged 24,296 cases -- more than 64% of the fresh cases posted in India -- and 173 deaths yesterday.

A bulletin from the State Health Department said that, with these the number of positive cases so far in the state, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in late January last year, had risen to 3,883,429 while the number of deaths so far has gone up to 19,972.

The bulletin said as many as 20,271 patients had recovered from the coronavirus pandemic in the last 24 hours, taking the total of recoverd patients so far to 3,692,628.

As many as 38,891 persons were added to the numbers of people in quarantine or isolation in their homes or in institutional facilities. Of them, 2,439 were hospitalised.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 170,292 as of today, the bulletin said.

IANS adds:

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement that the test positivity rate in the state stood at 19.03 per cent. The last time the TPR crossed 19 per cent was in May this year.

Ernakulam district recorded a high of 4,048 new cases.

The day's figures came out a few hours after the Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan demanded Vijayan break his silence at a time when Covid is raging in the state.

Vijayan of late has not met the media and he interacts through daily Covid statements only.

Satheesan said that they have been observing the Covid situation which is not good and the CM has turned into a mute spectator.

"Just look into the figures and Covid is raging. Kerala leads the country in all indicators. We demand that the present expert committee which is taking care of the Covid affairs be reconstituted as it has failed miserably. Does anyone know that the minutes of the expert committee from July this year is not being given out. Data regarding Covid is being kept under the carpet and till now about 13,000 Covid deaths have been declared as natural deaths. Everything is in a mess in Kerala," he alleged.

Satheesan said they have no intention to politicise this issue and all they want is that the suffering of the people should end like it has happened in other states.

