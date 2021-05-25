Kerala logs 177 COVID-19 deaths, 29,803 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

Thiruvananthapuram, May 25, 2021

Kerala today logged 177 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 29,803 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

The state had posted a record 188 deaths and 25,820 new cases of infection yesterday.

With these, the death toll so far in the state has risen to 7,731 and the cumulative number of positive cases of the coronavirus, since the first cases were reported in the state and in India in late January 2020, has climbed to 2,395,590.

A bulletin issued by the State Health Department said the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the state had gone down to 255,406 from 277,598 yesterday.

A total of 904,178 persons were in quarantine or isolation at their homes or in institutions or hospitals.

As many as 33,397 patients recovered today taking the total number of recovered cases so far to 2,132,071.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state has fallen to 20.84 per cent today.

