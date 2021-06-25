Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to Ayesha Sulthana in sedition case

Kochi, June 25, 2021

Lakshadweep film personality Ayesha Sulthana, who was granted interim bail by the Kerala High Court earlier this month, on Friday got anticipatory bail in a sedition case charged against her by the Kavaratti police.

A complaint was registered by Lakshadweep BJP's unit president Abdul Khader against Sulthana for remarks she had made during TV channel debate on June 7, which according to the complainant were "anti-national".

The Kavaratti police had registered a case against Sulthana with non-bailable charges and asked her to appear before the police on June 20.

It was then that she applied for anticipatory bail and the court had granted her interim bail and directed the police that, in case she needs to be arrested, she should be given bail immediately.

She reached the island and appeared before the police and has been interrogated for three days.

"I have appeared before the police and they behaved very well with me and I have no issues with them. I had full faith in the judiciary. When I realised what I had said, I had immediately apologised for my mistake," said Sulthana after hearing the news that she had been given anticipatory bail.

The notice that was served on Sulthana by Sub-Inspector Ameer Bin Mohammed contains charges under 124 A and 153 B of the CrPC, both of which are non-bailable offences.

Incidentally, following the move by Khader, several BJP leaders and workers in the island have resigned from the party.

Sulthana hails from Chelath Island in Lakshadweep, and is based here. Besides being a model, she has worked in some Malayalam films.

IANS