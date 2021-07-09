Kerala HC asks state govt to come out with crowdfunding policy

Kochi, July 9, 2021

The Kerala High Court on Friday expressed concern about the manner in which crowdfunding is taking place in the state and expressed its displeasure against YouTubers who are raising charity money by giving their account numbers.

The court asked the Kerala government to spell out if they had any policy with regards to crowdfunding, and said that 'if they do not have, they should even consider floating one'.

The court made this remark after a parent from Malappurram distirct approached the court to seek its intervention so that his child suffering from a very rare disease gets government help for treatment.

The court also pointed out that there should be a proper framework for crowdfunding and the government should act as the watchdog "as it should not be a free for all because the source of the funds that comes and where it goes have all to be proper".

The court also said that people who donate for charity should not be cheated.

Incidentally, a staggering sum of Rs 18 crore was raised in the matter of a few days recently through crowdfunding to treat a one-and-a-half-year-old Kerala kid, Muhammed. The child was suffering from a rare disease called spinal muscular atrophy, which causes muscle wasting.

The court pointed out that there is every chance that the kind-heartedness of Keralites can be exploited and only the government can through a system prevent any cheating from taking place in such matters.

