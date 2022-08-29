Kerala: Five of family killed in landslide in Idukki

Thiruvananthapuram, August 29, 2022

Five members of a family, who were trapped under debris following a landslide after heavy rainfall in Idukki district of Kerala, were found dead, officials said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday night. The bodies of Soman, his wife, mother, daughter and her son have been removed from the debris.

Soman, a rubber tapper, was living with his family in a house near a hillock. On Sunday, a heavy downpour led to collapse of a portion of the land mass which fell over his small house.

Rescue forces led by the NDRF, police and locals located the bodies.

Several parts of Kottayam and Idukki districts have been receiving heavy rain since Sunday.

IANS