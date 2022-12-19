Kerala doctors remove battery from stomach of 2-year-old kid who had swallowed it

Thiruvananthapuram, December 19, 2022

Doctors at a private hospital on the outskirts of the city successfully removed a battery from the stomach of a two-year-old boy who had swallowed it.

Speaking to IANS, gastroenterologist Jayakumar from the NIMS Hospital said that, because of the timely intervention, they were able to remove the battery from the stomach through endoscopy.

"The child, Rishikesh, was brought here after his parents first took him to a local hospital near their house. When we heard what happened, we immediately alerted the operation theatre and gave anaesthesia to the kid. In about 20 minutes the battery was taken out from his stomach. Had it got deposited elsewhere, then things would have become very difficult.

"The kid is now hale and hearty," said Jayakumar, who was assisted by his team which included Nihar.

The five-centimeter-long and one-and-a-half-centimeter-wide battery, used in a TV remote, was swallowed by the child while playing with it.

IANS