Kerala: CPI names J. Chinchurani, three new faces to be part of new state govt

Thiruvananthapuram, May 18, 2021

The Communist Party of India (CPI), the second biggest constituent of the ruling Left Democratic Front, on Tuesday sprang a surprise when it named J. Chinchurani, a senior woman leader from the party, to become a state cabinet minister.

Incidentally after the Communist party split in 1964, this is the first time that the CPI would have a woman minister.

K. Rajan, P. Prasad and G. R. Anil will be the other three ministers from the party in the new state government, said CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran.

Barring Rajan, who was a member of the outgoing assembly, all the other three are first-time legislators.

Anil's wife Latha Devi was a legislator a few terms ago.

Rajendran said the portfolios of the ministers is the prerogative of the Chief Minister and will be known after the swearing-in ceremony takes place on Thursday.

IANS