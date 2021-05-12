Kerala caregiver killed in rocket attack in Israel

Thiruvananthapuram, May 12, 2021

Soumya Santhosh, a caregiver from Kerala, was killed in a rocket attack in the Israeli city of Ashkelon on Tuesday, reports reaching here said.

Soumya, 31, had been working in Israel for the past nine years and she last visited her home in Idukki four years back, said her grieving husband Santhosh.

Her mortal remains will be brought to her home, her relatives and authorities said.

Sources said that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine has now become a subject of growing concern for Kerala nurses who work there as caregivers.

Recalling the incident, Santhosh said they were speaking on a video call and suddenly he heard a huge noise and then there was no response from the other side.

"After a while, I could hear loud noise of some people there as the video call was connected. Later, I was informed that she along with a few others had died," Santhosh said.

"We had told her to go to another place and she was taking care of an elderly lady. On Tuesday, while being on my call, she called the son and daughter of the lady.

"The son had told her to get ready and he will come to take her. And she had packed her bags and those of the elderly lady and was about to have some kanji (gruel) as she was doubtful of getting such food in the area she was moving to," said Santhosh.

"Now she has gone, and that's it," he added.

Meanwhile Union Minister of State for External Affairs V.Muraleedharan said that all steps are being taken to bring home Soumya's body, which is now kept at a hospital in Bursail, Ashkelon.

IANS