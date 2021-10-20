Kerala Assembly pays tributes to flood victims, postpones session

Thiruvananthapuram, October 20, 2021

Resuming the ongoing session of the Kerala Assembly after the Puja holiday break, on Wednesday, it was decided to again postpone the session till next Monday on account of the flood fury and the more heavy rains expected in the coming days.

The day's session ended in just 15 minutes after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led the house in paying tributes to the departed.

He said that, in the floods and the fury associated with it last week, 39 lives were lost, while six people are reported missing.

"About 217 houses were completely destroyed, while 1,393 homes were partially damaged. Over 300 camps have been set up 3,851 families are residing in them. The government will be there with all those who are suffering on account of the floods," he said.

The state had witnessed heavy rains in the last week and the worst affected were Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts.

On account of the relief and rehabilitation efforts going on in different parts of the state, only 52 of the 140 members of the assembly were present today.

Among those absent was Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan and in his place K. Babu said that steps should be taken to see if there was any failure in taking timely action despite the warnings received about the heavy warnings.

Vijayan also warned that more rains are expected, starting from Wednesday, and they could continue for two or three days.

