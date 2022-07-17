Kashmiri Pandits welcome Haj pilgrims with 'aarti' at Srinagar airport

Srinagar, July 17, 2022

Keeping the centuries-old tradition of brotherhood and coexistence alive, dozens of Kashmiri Pandits welcomed the first batch of Haj pilgrims with "aarti" at the Srinagar airport on their return from Saudi Arabia.

A total of 145 Haj pilgrims returned home on Saturday after performing the annual pilgrimage and they were received by the local Pandits at the Srinagar international airport.

The pilgrims were welcomed with "aarti", which was accompanied by 'Naat' (Praises of Prophet of Islam).

It is for the first time since violence erupted in the Valley in 1989 that the local Pandits welcomed their Muslim brethren Haj pilgrims in such a traditional style.

The pilgrims were seen in tears of joy and gratitude when they saw the warmth and affection with which they were received by their Hindu brothers and sisters at the Srinagar International Airport.

IANS