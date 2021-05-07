Karnataka to be under 14-day lockdown from May 10: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, May 7, 2021

Amid the pandemic's second wave sweeping the state, Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa on Friday announced that the state will go under a complete lockdown for two weeks from May 10 till May 24.

After a meeting with his cabinet colleagues and officials here, he said that the state government had to take this decision because the number of new Covid cases continued to rise unabated despite a curfew that was imposed from April 27.

Shops selling milk, vegetables, groceries and other essential items will be allowed to remain open from 6.00 a.m. to 10 a.m.

"Milk booths will be allowed to function from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., while medical facilities will be allowed to work," he said

Yediyurappa said that nobody would be allowed to come out on the streets after 10 a.m.

"We will initiate stringent action against those who violate lockdown measures," he added.

He added that there will be no transportation, either inter-state or intra-state. "I appeal to all labourers not to leave Bengaluru... instead they will be allowed to work at construction sites," he said.

IANS