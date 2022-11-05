Karnataka: Seven women die in road accident in Bidar district

Bidar (Karnataka), November 5, 2022

At least seven women died and 11 people were injured in a road accident on Saturday in Bidar district of Karnataka, police said.

The accident occurred in Bemalkheda village when an autorickshaw carrying the victims collided with a truck.

The deceased were identified as Parvathi (40), Prabhavathi (36), Gundamma (60), Yadamma (40), Jaggamma (34), Easwaramma (55) and Rukmini Bai (60).

While six women were killed on the spot, one succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Police said of the 11 injured people, including the drivers of the two vehicles, four are in serious condition.

IANS