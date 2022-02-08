Karnataka HC adjourns hijab row hearing, govt declares 3-day holiday for schools, colleges

Bengaluru, February 8, 2022

Amid tension and violence at educational institutions and other places, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, adjourned to Wednesday the hearing of petitions questioning the denial of permission to wear hijab to classrooms by Udupi Pre-University College students and others.

The single bench headed by Justice Krishna S. Dixit also requested the student community to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, considering the volatile situation in the state against the backdrop of the hijab crisis, the BJP government has declared a three-day holiday for schools and colleges starting from Wednesday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has requested the students to wait until the court order and not to get provoked.

Hearing the matter, the bench has asked the counsel to present their arguments briefly. Justice Dixit also observed that the court has confidence in the discretionary power of the public and students. The arguments and counter-arguments can't be heard till the end of the academic year, the bench told counsel.

The court will take up the matter on Wednesday at 2.30 pm.

Advocate General Prabhuling Navadagi, appearing for the government, will present his arguments before the bench.

However, the bench did not oblige him on his request to give an interim order to stop protests until the matter is heard by the court.

Meanwhile, more incidents of violence were reported from an educational institute in the state on Tuesday.

The police fired teargas shells and carried out a baton charge to quell the violent mob in the Harihar First Grade College campus in Davanagere district.

Following the violence, the district administration has clamped prohibitory orders in the twin cities of Davanagere and Harihar.

According to eyewitnesses, several policemen and students were injured in the incidents. Many two-wheelers have been damaged and a tense situation prevails in Davanagere town. Police have been deployed at all sensitive places.

Local Congress MLA Ramappa rushed to the spot to pacify the students. However, outraged students had a heated debate with the MLA.

The trouble started when a group of people came to the college in support of the hijab. The group got into an argument with the students wearing saffron shawls and soon the situation turned violent.

Sensing the danger, the police rushed to the spot and asked the mob standing outside to move out of the college area. The group of outsiders did not budge and refused to move. They claimed that they have to protect the hijab-wearing students. This was objected to by the other group of students wearing saffron shawls and soon stone-pelting began.

To quell the mob, police fired teargas and carried out a baton charge.

The town had witnessed protests on Monday night also after an objectionable social media post. The police, however, brought the situation under control.

IANS