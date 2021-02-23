Karnataka: Four killed in blast at stone quarry

Chikkaballapur (Karnataka), February 23, 2021

At least four persons are reported to have died when gelatin sticks exploded early Tuesday in a village bordering Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru.

The blast occurred in a stone quarry unit situated in Hirenagavalli village. One other person has reportedly suffered injuries.

Hirenagavalli is a small hamlet in Chikballapur taluk in Chikballapur district. It is located 86 km from tech hub Bengaluru.

According to the initial inputs, the explosion happened when they were trying to dispose of the gelatin sticks used for quarrying.

"This incident took place when mine owners were trying to dispose of gelatin sticks when they got a whiff that their mine might be raided once again to check whether they have stored any explosives illegally," an investigation officer told IANS.

The officer added that all those involved in this incident were non-experts in handling explosives, which led to the accident.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, who is also the district incharge minister, visited the spot and told reporters that the state government would not succumb to any pressure and act sternly against all those responsible for this incident.

Reacting sharply, Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister, Murugesh R. Nirani said that the state government will conduct a thorough inqury into the incident.

This is the second such incident in Karnataka after the one that had occurred in Shivamogga district on January 21.

IANS