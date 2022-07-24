Karnataka: Five of family killed in road accident in Koppal district

Koppal (Karnataka), July 24, 2022

Five members of a family, including four women, were killed and four others critically injured after their car was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Koppal district of Karnataka late Saturday night.

The police have launched a hunt for the driver who fled the scene after his vehicle collided with the car.

The incident occurred at Bhanpura in Kukanuru taluk of Koppal district.

The deceased have been identified as Devappa Koppada (62), Girijamma (45), Paravva (32), Shantamma (22) and Kasturamma.

Harshavardhana, Pallavi, Puttaraju and Bhoomika suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to police, the family was returning to their village after attending a birthday party.

The police have recovered a mud-guard of the vehicle which collided with the car from the spot and are gathering clues to nab the driver.

The movement of tipper lorries is frequent in the region and police are suspecting that one of them may be involved in the accident.

The car was completely mangled due to the impact of the collision, police added.

IANS