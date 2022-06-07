Kanpur DM removed, 20 other IAS officers shifted in UP

Lucknow, June 7, 2022

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday removed the District Magistrate of Kanpur, Neha Sharma.

The transfer of Sharma, who has now been posted as Director, Local Bodies, comes after the riots in Kanpur last week.

Sources said that as District Magistrate, Sharma failed to act in time to control the violence even though the protests had been announced in advance.

Apart from Sharma, the state government has also transferred 20 other IAS officers, including District Magistrates of nine districts.

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash has been posted as Secretary, Industrial Development. He has been replaced by Suryapal Gangwar.

The District Magistrates of Ballia, Aligarh, Basti, Jalaun, Etawah, Firozabad, and Gorakhpur have also been changed.

IANS