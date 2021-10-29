Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar passes away after massive heart attack

Bengaluru, October 29, 2021

Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, son of Kannada cinema legend Rajkumar, passed away at the age of 46 following a massive heart attack here on Friday.

He is survived by his wife Ashwini and daughters Vanditha and Dhruthi.

Puneeth had experienced some discomfort on Thursday evening but he did not visit a doctor. He went to the gym this morning and developed chest pain. He was taken to a private clinic where ECG was done. During check-up, his condition worsened and he was rushed to Vikram Hospital, where he succumbed to cardiac arrest.

Dr Ranganath Nayak stated that his condition was critical when he was brought to the hospital. But the efforts of doctors to revive him went in vain.

Security has been beefed up all across the state, including state capital Bengaluru to manage the situation. The Kannada film industry has come to a grinding halt and all movie shows have been cancelled in the state.

Puneeth was born on March 17, 1975 and was fondly known as 'Appu'. He was also a singer, television presenter and producer. He acted in more than 29 films and has also appeared in many films as a child artiste. He won the National Film Award for Best Child Artiste for his role in "Bettada Hoovu". He made his debut in the Kannada film industry with the movie 'Appu' in 2002.

Sources said his mortal remains would be laid to rest beside the grave of his father Rajkumar in the premises of Sri Kanteerava Studio. Puneeth's mother Parvathamma is also laid to rest in the same premises. The decision has been taken as per the wishes of his family.

The civic agency of Bengaluru and the Police have been asked to make necessary arrangements.

The mortal remains of Puneeth Rajkumar are being kept for public view at Kanteerava Stadium till Saturday evening. Thousands of people from across the state are pouring in to pay their last respects to the popular star.

The last rites will be held on Saturday after the return of his elder daughter Vanditha from the US.

Raghavendra Rajkumar, elder brother of Puneeth, said that his younger sibling took him to hospital when he had suffered heart attack twice earlier. "He got the pacemaker for me. He brought me back from the hospital safely. But I could not bring him back. He went to see my parents," he said.

Dr Ranganath Nayak who treated Puneeth, explained that he developed chest pain after two hours of workout at a gym. He has consulted a family doctor and undergone ECG test.

"When, ECG results showed his condition was serious he was referred to our hospital. En route to hospital he suffered a massive cardiac arrest. When he was brought to hospital, there was no cardiac activity," he explained.

He further stated that the doctors tried to resuscitate Puneeth for three hours. "We have made all attempts to revive cardiac activity, but he could not be revived," he said.

Meanwhile, shocked by the untimely death of Puneeth, cricketers and Telugu film stars have expressed their condolences. Yash and other Sandalwood stars rushed to Puneeth's residence to console his family.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed for peace, and maintenance of law and order in the state. "Puneeth's last rites will be held as per wishes of the family at their choice of place. We all should pay respects peacefully," he said.

"I spoke to him yesterday (Thursday) regarding launching his website," he said.

Chief Minister Bommai has also cancelled all his programmes for Friday and Saturday.

State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar stated that he knew Puneeth since childhood. "He was a good friend. Puneeth absolutely had no bad habits. He had no greed."

