J&K: Two terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

Srinagar, April 19, 2021

A second terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and the security forces in the Zeipora area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday.

The police said that one more unidentified terrorist has been killed in the encounter at Shopian, taking the toll of terrorists killed in the encounter to two.

"Search is going on," the police said.

The firefight between the terrorists and the security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire which triggered the encounter.

IANS