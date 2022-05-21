J&K tunnel collapse: Bodies of 10 trapped workers recovered

Jammu, May 21, 2022

The rescue operation launched to evacuate workers from the site of the collapsed under-construction tunnel in Khooni Nallah area of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district concluded on Saturday after the bodies of all 10 missing persons were retrieved from the debris, officials said.

The rescue operation was launched soon after the caving in of the tunnel on late Thursday night.

"A case of negligence has been registered following the collapse of an under-construction tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban on May 19," a police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Jadav Roy, Gautam Roy, Sudhir Roy, Dipak Roy and Parimal Roy all from West Bengal, and Shiva Chouhan from Assam, Nepalese nationals Navaraj Chaudhary and Kushi Ram Chaudhary, and Mohammad Muzaffar and Mohammad Ishirat, both residents of Marog, district Ramban.

The joint rescue operation was conducted by the army, police, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, civil QRTs, and the NHAI as well as the machine operators.

On the second day of the rescue operation, nine bodies were recovered today whereas one dead body was recovered on Friday by the rescue teams.

The Deputy Commissioner said that on the directions of Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, Rs 15 lakh compensation would be given to the next-of-kin of each of the deceased by the construction company.

The Lt Governor has also announced Rs 1 lakh as an ex-gratia amount each to the next-of-kin of the deceased from the Relief Fund.

IANS