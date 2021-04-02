J&K: Three terrorists killed in encounter in Pulwama
File photo of a soldier taking position during a gunfight with holed-up militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, on June 14, 2019. IANS
J&K: Three terrorists killed in encounter in Pulwama

IANS

Srinagar, April 2, 2021

Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Kakpora in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday morning, officials said.

"Three unidentified terrorists killed in encounter at Pulwama. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," police said.

Earlier the gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the Army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

