Srinagar, November 19, 2022

Three soldiers were killed in an avalanche in Kupwara district of Jammu & Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Police said that the three personnel of 56 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) died when the avalanche hit the Almorah post of Machil sector in Kupwara.

"The bodies have been brought to Military Hospital Drugmulla. Further details are awaited," a police official said.

NNN