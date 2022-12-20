File photo of security forces carrying out cordon and search operations after an encounter with terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on January 20, 2020.
J&K: Three LeT terrorists killed in Shopian

Srinagar, December 20, 2022

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Tuesday.

"Among the three neutralised local terrorists, two identified as Lateef Lone of Shopian, involved in killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Purana Krishna Bhat; and Umer Nazir of Anantnag, involved in killing of Till Bahadur Thapa of Nepal. One AK-47 rifle and two pistols recovered," the J&K Police said on Twitter, quoting Additional Director General Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar.

The encounter started after a joint team of police and security forces received a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in that the Munjh Marg area.

After the area was cordoned off, terrorists started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

