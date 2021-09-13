J&K: Terrorist killed, soldier injured in Rajouri

Jammu, September 13, 2021

A terrorist was killed on Monday in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Rajouri district of Jammu & Kashmir in which a soldier had been injured, police said.

Police said a joint operation was carried out by army and police in Gambir Mughlan area of Rajouri on September 11.

"During the operation, hiding terrorists opened fire at the security forces, triggering an encounter.

"One unidentified terrorist was killed in the encounter. One AK-47 rifle, two magazines, 30 rounds, and one grenade was recovered from the possession of the slain terrorist," a police officer said, adding that the soldier was injured on Sunday.

IANS