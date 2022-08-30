J&K: Seven dead, five injured in road accident in Kishtwar

Jammu, August 30, 2022

Seven people were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Kishtwar district of Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

Officials said the driver of a Tata Sumo taxi lost control of the wheel at Chatroo in the district and the vehicle dropped into a deep gorge, killing seven occupants of the vehicle on the spot.

"Five others were injured in this accident. Rescue teams of police and the army shifted the injured to the hospital where attending doctors described the condition of some of them as critical," an official said.

IANS