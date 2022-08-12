J&K: Militants kill migrant labourer in Bandipora

Srinagar, August 12, 2022

A migrant labourer was killed by militants on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police sources said.

According to the sources, at around 1 a.m., "militants fired at Muhammad Amrej, 19, a non-local labourer in Sadnara village of Bandipora's Hajin area".

"He was referred by doctors to medical college hospital Bemina in Srinagar where he succumbed. He belonged to Bihar. The area was surrounded for searches," they added.

IANS