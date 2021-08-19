J&K: JCO, terrorist killed in Rajouri encounter

Jammu, August 19, 2021

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army died while one terrorist was killed in an operation against the militants in Rajouri district of Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday.

Defence spokesman Lt Colonel Devender Anand said, "Based on specific input, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Indian Army and the local police at Danna village, Thanamandi, Rajouri district.

"During the search operation in the forested area of the village, the search party, led by JCO Subedar Ram Singh, was fired upon by a terrorist from a nearby densely forested area. The JCO immediately retaliated and in the ensuing fire fight, one terrorist was neutralised while Subedar Ram Singh suffered a gunshot wound.

"The valiant JCO was provided immediate first-aid and was evacuated to the nearest hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries."

Subedar Ram Singh, 46, belonged to Salana village in Uttarkhand's Pauri Garhwal district. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

"Subedar Ram Singh was a brave and highly motivated soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the army said.

IANS