J&K DG Prisons Hemant Kumar Lohia found dead at Jammu residence, police suspect murder

Jammu, October 4, 2022

Hemant Kumar Lohia, the Jammu and Kashmir Director General (Prisons), was found dead at his residence in Jammu on Tuesday, in an apparent case of murder, police said.

Police sources said the body of the senior IPS officer was found with his throat slit.

It is reported that the domestic help of the deceased IPS officer is absconding.

"The servant of the top officer is absconding. The body has been sent for medico-legal formalities. It apparently looks like a murder. It is not a terror-related incident," sources added.

Lohia was an IPS officer of 1992 batch and was a native of Assam.

