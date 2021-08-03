J&K: Army helicopter crashes in Kathua, no loss of life

Jammu, August 3, 2021

An army helicopter crashed on Tuesday in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir and initial reports said there was no loss of life.

Defence sources said the helicopter crashed in the Basohli area of Kathua district near the Ranjit Sagar dam.

"Only preliminary reports are available with us right now. The helicopter crashed in Parthu area of Basohli in Kathua district.

"There has been no loss of life as per initial reports. Details are awaited," the sources said.

IANS