J&K: Army helicopter crashes in Kathua, both pilots safe

Jammu, August 3, 2021

An army helicopter crashed on Tuesday in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir but both pilots are safe, defence sources said.

The Dhruv advanced light helicopter (ALH) that had taken off from Pathankot in Punjab crashed Tuesday morning into the Ranjit Sagar Dam.

"Both the pilots are safe. The weapon system integrated helicopter had taken off from Pathankot and met with an accident during a routine sortie," the sources said.

The area of the Ranjit Sagar Dam where the crash occurred is in Kathua district of J&K.

A rescue operation is already underway at the crash site, sources added.

IANS