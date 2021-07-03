J&K: 5 killed, 5 injured in Jammu-Srinagar highway accident

Jammu, July 3, 2021

Five people were killed and five others injured on Friday in a road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district, police said.

Police said that, around 4.30 p.m., a vehicle coming from Ramban town towards Ramsoo on Jammu-Srinagar highway went out of the driver's control at Digdole and plunged into a gorge.

"Five persons travelling in the vehicle were killed on the spot while five injured persons were rescued by police and army teams which reached the spot immediately and shifted the injured to hospital," police said.

IANS