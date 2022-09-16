Jignesh Mevani, 19 others sentenced to six months in jail

Ahmedabad, September 16, 2022

An Ahmedabad court on Friday convicted Congress leader Jignesh Mevani and 19 others in a 2016 vandalism case and sentenced them to six months of imprisonment.

The Metropolitan Magistrate awarded three different sentences under the three different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) - six months jail under one, Rs 500 fine under another, and Rs 100 fine in the third.

It has stayed the operative part of the order, so that Mevani and others can appeal against the order before the sessions court.

In 2016, Mevani and others were leading protests demanding to name Gujarat University's Law Department as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan.

The protest turned violent and the premises were vandalised. All protestors were arrested and produced before the court.

IANS