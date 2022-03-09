“Jharokha”, a compendium of Indian handicrafts, handlooms, art and culture, opens in Bhopal

Bhopal, March 9, 2022

“Jharokha”, a compendium of Indian handicrafts, handlooms, art and culture opened in Bhopal on Tuesday.

It will be a pan-India celebration to be held at 16 locations in 13 States and Union Territories (UTs).

The first event on the occasion of International Women’s Day was at Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, named after the fearless Queen Kamlapati of the Gond kingdom of Madhya Pradesh.

The event celebrates womanhood and the contribution of women in the field of art, craft and culture. All the stalls at the event are by women artisans. The inauguration was by women who have been role models in society.

They included renowned artist and Padma Shree award winner Durga Bai Vyam, Director, AKAM; Priyanka Chandra, IAS; IPS officers Anubha Shrivastava and Kiranlata Kerketta and Prof Jaya Phookan.

The celebrations at Jharokha showcase handicraft and handloom products from across the country. Women artisans, weavers, and artists who have given their significant contribution in promoting and reviving Indian handloom and handicrafts will also be felicitated in the event.

A literary corner focused on local art, culture and festivals will be set up at each venue along with food stalls celebrating local Indian cuisines.

Another highlight of Jharokha will be the cultural events. These events will continue for eight days and include folk dance and singing performances by local teams and artists.

A dedicated corner for Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat (EBSB) encompassing the culture and art of Manipur and Nagaland will also be set up at the venue.

The Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Textiles are jointly organising the event.

