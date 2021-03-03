- Home
States
Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed
Jammu, March 3, 2021
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic on Wednesday due to a landslide that blocked the road near Banihal, officials said.
An official said the highway was blocked by the landslide during the night.
The highway has remained mostly open for one-way traffic this winter. The vehicles from Srinagar to Jammu were scheduled to move on the highway on Wednesday.
The highway is a lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.
The Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.
The Mughal road which is a second road link connecting Kashmir valley with the Jammu region through Bafliaz in Poonch is closed due to snow accumulation.
IANS