A view of the scene in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where a bus carrying ITBP personnel fell onto a roadside river bed, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.Nisar Malik /IANS
ITBP bus accident: Seven killed, 32 injured in Kashmir

Srinagar, August 16, 2022

Seven security personnel were killed and 32 others injured on Tuesday in a bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam area.

Police said seven security men, including six Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel and a local policeman died when an ITBP bus carrying them rolled down into the river bed in the Chandanwari area of Pahalgam tehsil in Anantnag district.

"Six ITBP personnel and one local policeman were killed when an ITBP bus carrying security personnel back after their Amarnath Yatra duties, dropped into a river bed in Chandanwari area.

"BSF helicopter was deployed during the relief and rescue operation to airlift the injured security personnel to Srinagar.

"The bus was carrying 37 ITBP personnel and 2 local policemen," police said.

