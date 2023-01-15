IT raids continue for third day on industrialist close to Karnataka BJP minister

Ballary (Karnataka), January 15, 2023

Sleuths of the Income Tax department continued raids on the factory and properties of industrialist Kailash Vyas for the third day in Bellary, Karnataka on Sunday.

Kailash Vyas is said to be close to Karnataka Minister for Transport B. Sriramulu.

The simultaneous raids were conducted in Bengaluru, Bellary and Koppal. The officers were stationed in Bellary for the third day to continue the raids and searches in the factory, flats and house.

The raids were also conducted on the offices of firms where Vyas is a partner. An IT team of 15 members from Bengaluru and Chennai were conducting the raids.

The raids were also happening on the Ispat factory premises and flat owned by Kailash Vyas. The I-T sleuths were verifying the documents at flat numbers 310 and 510 in Raga Apartment at Vidyanagar in Ballary.

Sources explained that the IT officers have seized important documents during the searches. They also said that the industrialist had purchased properties along with an influential minister of the ruling BJP government.

The officers are digging into how the factory worth hundreds of crores was purchased.

IANS