Installation of CCTVs must in Gujarat, if 1K guests visit premises

Gandhinagar, July 31, 2022

Gujarat government has made it mandatory for educational and religious places, sports complexes and industrial areas to install CCTV cameras from August 1 if more than 1,000 or more guests regularly visit the premises daily.

An official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office on Sunday said the establishments have to also ensure that they have a minimum one month of CCTV footage storage capacity.

Announcing the public-private partnership programme, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that it is for the safety and security of guests and to avoid crime and offences in public places. Firstly, this has to be implemented in eight major cities -- Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot Surat, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar.

In each municipal corporation area, a committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of resident collector, and above Deputy Commissioner of Police level rank officer will be member-secretary. Public places will have to implement the recommendation or suggestion made by the committee within six months.

"These systems will be inspected at regular intervals and if any fault is found, the public safety committee will file a report, if any society or institute is dissatisfied with the public safety committee, can challenge the same before the district magistrate within 30 days of the order date. The District Magistrate will have to hear and dispose of the matter within 60 days," the government said in the statement.

IANS