Indigo flight makes emergency landing at Calcutta airport

Kolkata, August 21, 2022

An Indigo Delhi-Kolkata flight, with over 170 people on board, made an emergency landing at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport here on Sunday after smoke was detected coming from its cargo hold, officials said.

A total of 165 passengers and six cabin crew were evacuated safely from flight 6E 2513 after the aircraft landed, an airport source said.

Some time before the scheduled landing time, the aircraft's pilot detected smoke in the cargo hold and he immediately contacted the air traffic control (ATC) at the airport seeking permission for landing.

"As a precaution, fire tenders and ambulances were ready and the Central Industrial Security Force personnel deployed at the airport were kept under high alert," an airport official said.

IANS