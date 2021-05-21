Indian Navy assists in conduct of Fire Safety Audit of all government hospitals in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, May 21, 2021

The Indian Navy is assisting the Kerala government in conducting Fire Safety Audit at all its hospitals in the state.

The Southern Naval Command (SNC) deployed five teams on May 14 to carry out the audit of various hospitals in Ernakulam district in response to a request from the Chief Secretary, Government of Kerala.

After an initial assessment and taking into account the total number of hospitals that had to be audited in all the districts, an additional 22 teams were deputed with effect from May 17 to undertake audit of hospitals in the remaining 13 districts of Kerala, an official press release said.

According to it, the audit of 101 out of 140 Government/ Taluk hospitals and other treatment centres/ infrastructure handling COVID cases has been completed and the teams are expected to complete the audit of the remaining hospitals by May 30.

Teams from INS Zamorin and Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala were deputed to conduct the audit of hospitals located in Kasaragod, Kannur and Kozhikode districts and the teams from INS Agrani, at Coimbatore were deputed for audit of hospitals in Palakkad.

"The teams interacted with the staff of the district administration and the hospital staff at all the locations. The preliminary findings and recommendations have been intimated to the hospitals and the state administration. A detailed report would be forwarded on completion of the audit of all designated hospitals," the release added.

