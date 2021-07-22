Indian Coast Guard rescues all 12 crew of MV Kanchan in distress off Umargam, Gujarat

Mumbai, July 22, 2021

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued all the 12 crew members of Motor Vessel (MV) Kanchan, which was stranded off Umargam in South Gujarat yesterday.

An official press release said the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai had received information from DG Communication Centre, Mumbai yesterday afternoon that MV Kanchan was stranded due to contamination in fuel, which rendered the engine non-operational, leaving the vessel with no electrical power onboard, amid inclement weather.

Later in the evening yesterday, the master of the vessel intimated that MV Kanchan, carrying steel coils as cargo, had dropped anchor and was tilting towards the starboard (right) side.

The MRCC Mumbai instantly activated the International Safety Net (ISN) and MV Hermeez was immediately diverted towards the distressed vessel. Braving rough seas, MV Hermeez safely evacuated all the 12 crew of MV Kanchan in a swift night operation, the release said.

Emergency Towing Vessel (ETV) Water Lily has also been deployed by DG Shipping, Mumbai for assisting the stranded vessel. In addition, two tugs have been deployed by the vessel owners to render assistance to the vessel, the release added.

